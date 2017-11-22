Alys Key

The chancellor announced yet another freeze on fuel duty today, keeping the tax the same for the longest period for 40 years.

Cancelling April's planned rise, Philip Hammond said: "Since 2010, we will have saved the average car driver £850, and the average van driver over £2,100, compared to Labour’s escalator plans."

Peter Williams, head of external affairs at the RAC, welcomed the move, but said the chancellor could have gone further: "Drivers already contribute more than £27bn a year to the Treasury from fuel duty receipts, and we’d have liked to see the Chancellor commit to no further rises this parliament."

But the decision attracted criticism from green campaigners. Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas tweeted that the policy undermined commitments to clean air.

Why on earth is Chancellor boasting about scrapping fuel duty rise when it completely undermines his previous comments on #airquality and children breathing clean air? #Budget2017 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 22, 2017

Peter Dixon, senior economist at Commerzbank, argued there was also an economic case for raising the tax, saying that "by pursuing the policy of corporate tax cuts and refusing to uprate fuel duties in line with inflation, there is some low-hanging fiscal fruit to be picked if he is serious about closing the fiscal gap."

Meanwhile Ashley Seager, co-founder of the Intergenerational Federation, said of the fuel duty freeze: "The lack of ambition is breath-taking."

