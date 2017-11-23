Today's City Moves cover asset management, biopharmaceuticals and investment banking advisory. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed Roger Miners as chief marketing officer, replacing Anthony Finan who will pursue personal opportunities outside the BNP Paribas group. Roger will be based in London and will report to Sandro Pierri, global head of client group, BNPP AM’s worldwide sales and marketing organisation. Roger most recently held the position of chief marketing officer at Allianz Global Investors, where he spent 15 years in sales and marketing leadership roles. Prior to this, Roger was CEO UK and global head of sales and marketing at RCM, after heading its team of product specialists. Financial News nominated Roger as business developer of the year in 2014 and named him in their top 40 under 40 rising stars in asset management in both 2012 and 2013.

Immodulon Therapeutics

Immodulon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of immunotherapy compounds, is pleased to announce the appointment of former Asda CEO, Andy Clarke, as its non-executive chairman. He will be joined by Dr Jerome Zeldis, who is appointed as executive vice chairman and Dr Graham Burton as chief operating officer. The appointments come at a time that marks a new phase in Immodulon’s development as an immuno-oncology company. Business veteran Andy previously spent 20 years at leading supermarket Asda, culminating in a six-year tenure as its CEO from May 2010 to June 2016. Andy has over 25 years’ experience of driving performance improvements in multi-brand international business in a diverse range of sectors, including food, fashion and general merchandise at property intensive, multi-channel and online retailers. He has managed businesses with a turnover of between £1bn and £25bn, and he was a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group from 2015-2016.

Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity has appointed Andrew Penny as a consultant senior adviser to the real estate practice of its UK & Europe Investment Banking business. Andrew has more than 20 years of investment banking and equity research experience, with a focus on real estate. He began his career at Knight Frank. From 1999, he served as head of pan-European real estate equity research, for JP Morgan, before becoming a managing director and global co-head of real estate investment banking in 2005. Andrew has been an independent consultant since 2012 and was most recently a senior adviser to the UK&I Real Estate Corporate Finance team at EY. He will work closely with the investment banking teams to develop new business opportunities.

