Prepare to cringe...
It wouldn't be Budget day without a few jokes peppered in such a serious speech about spending.
And true to tradition, the chancellor rolled out a banquet of them, that mostly made everyone feel very awkward - and which is starting to make us think that he's only funding driverless and electric cars for the Top Gear jokes.
Here's how Twitter reacted....
The nation's unlikeliest comedy double-act; Theresa May has brought Philip Hammond some cough sweets pic.twitter.com/oBUt7GRpf1— Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) November 22, 2017
Not bad joke. Chancellor talks up driverless vehicles despite Jeremy Clarkson hating them. "Not the first time he's been snubbed by Hammond and May." I wonder if he does children's parties— Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) November 22, 2017
When Philip Hammond tries to joke his way out of a massive reduction in growth https://t.co/HIW25h6UNx— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) November 22, 2017
Is it just me or has the quality of the jokes been downgraded slightly since March? Disappointing— Rupert Harrison (@rbrharrison) November 22, 2017
worst pre-planned slapstick ever #strepsils #Budget2017— Mark Gregory (@MarkGregoryEY) November 22, 2017
Budget count so far— WorldFirst (@World_First) November 22, 2017
Proposals 0
Strepsils 12
#UKBudget - more jokes than policy at the moment.— Michael Hewson 🇬🇧 (@mhewson_CMC) November 22, 2017
Wondering if we got the electric vehicles bit mainly to launch the Hammond and May gag.— anne mcelvoy (@annemcelvoy) November 22, 2017