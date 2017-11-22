These are the winners and losers from the Autumn Budget

Philip Hammond went big on housing today - but there were a wide range of measures on the table from the chancellor. So who were the winners and losers from the Autumn Budget?
Winners
- First-time buyers have been handed a stamp duty holiday on purchases of up to £300,000.
- Beer lovers will be pleased to hear booze duties have been frozen
- Eurosceptics have won a key battle, with the chancellor saying he will allocate £3bn for Brexit.
Losers
- The UK economy: sterling slid today as the government's economic forecasts were revised down significantly.
- Housebuilder share prices were rocked when the chancellor announced a review of landbanking practices and said councils will be able to levy 100 per cent council tax on empty homes.
- Diesel drivers face higher taxes.