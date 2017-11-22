These are the winners and losers from the Autumn Budget

Helen Cahill

Philip Hammond went big on housing today - but there were a wide range of measures on the table from the chancellor. So who were the winners and losers from the Autumn Budget?

Winners

First-time buyers have been handed a stamp duty holiday on purchases of up to £300,000.

Beer lovers will be pleased to hear booze duties have been frozen

Eurosceptics have won a key battle, with the chancellor saying he will allocate £3bn for Brexit.

Losers