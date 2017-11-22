Wednesday 22 November 2017 2:16pm

These are the winners and losers from the Autumn Budget

 
Helen Cahill
Philip Hammond went big on housing today - but there were a wide range of measures on the table from the chancellor. So who were the winners and losers from the Autumn Budget?

Winners

  • First-time buyers have been handed a stamp duty holiday on purchases of up to £300,000.
  • Beer lovers will be pleased to hear booze duties have been frozen
  • Eurosceptics have won a key battle, with the chancellor saying he will allocate £3bn for Brexit.

Losers