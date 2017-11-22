Wednesday 22 November 2017 1:49pm

Autumn Budget 2017: What are the new personal allowances?

 
Caitlin Morrison
General Views Of Government Ministries Around Westminster
Source: Getty

The higher rate income tax personal allowance threshold will be raised to £46,350 from April, the chancellor has announced.

Meanwhile, the lower rate threshold will rise to £11,850.

The Treasury said this represents a £1,075 reduction in the amount of tax paid by the typical taxpayer in 2018-19.

And a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will take home more than £3,800 extra.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

