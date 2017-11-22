Helen Cahill

Hammond has promised to fix the housing crisis by committing an additional £15.3m in capital funding for the housing market.

The funding will be made available over the next five years in loans and guarantees, bringing the total support offered by the government to £44bn.

The government has also abolished stamp duty for first-time buyers on purchases of up to £300,000.

"House prices are increasingly out of reach for many," he said.

"Successive governments for decades have failed to build enough homes."

Local authorities will be allowed to charge a 100 per cent rate of council tax on empty properties, Hammond also said today.

He defended the government's record, saying housebuilding stands at its highest level since the financial crash.

Chancellor: New money for the Home Builders Fund to get SME housebuilders building again #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/wESh8Fx7qr — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 22, 2017

