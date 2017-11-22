Wednesday 22 November 2017 1:32pm

Budget 2017 UK: Philip Hammond gives more cash for electric and driverless cars

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Go Ultra Low Electric Vehicle on charge on a London street
The government is encouraging take up of electric vehicles (Source: Getty)

Fresh cash has been promised to boost the uptake of electric cars on Britain's roads and to develop technology for driverless cars.

There will be £400m for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and another £140m for other projects related to them, chancellor Philip Hammond has said in his Autumn Budget.

He suggested that the future will be driverless but "will be electric first".

Hammond also revealed that charging an electric car at work will not be subject to a benefit in kind tax.

More details will follow after Hammond's speech when the government publishes its full Budget documents.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Roadblock for London's electric taxis on rapid charge point delays
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Dyson's electric car will have driverless elements
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

London's new electric black cab arrives on the capital's roads today
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff