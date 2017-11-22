Lynsey Barber

Fresh cash has been promised to boost the uptake of electric cars on Britain's roads and to develop technology for driverless cars.

There will be £400m for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and another £140m for other projects related to them, chancellor Philip Hammond has said in his Autumn Budget.

He suggested that the future will be driverless but "will be electric first".

Hammond also revealed that charging an electric car at work will not be subject to a benefit in kind tax.

More details will follow after Hammond's speech when the government publishes its full Budget documents.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

