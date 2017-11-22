Wednesday 22 November 2017 1:03pm

Government to investigate tax on single-use plastics

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Bottled Water Craze Outpaces Recycling Efforts
Source: Getty

Chancellor Philip Hammond today announced the Treasury will investigate how the tax system and charges on single-use plastic items can reduce waste.

"We cannot keep our promise to the next generation to build an economy fit for the future unless we ensure our planet has a future," Hammond said.

