Sevilla's spectacular three-goal comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night was inspired by coach Eduardo Berizzo telling his team that he had cancer at half-time.

The La Liga club have confirmed that their 48-year-old head coach has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, following their second-half comeback from three goals down.

Sevilla's players flocked to the Argentine in celebration after Guido Pizarro snatched an injury-time equaliser against Jurgen Klopp's men.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the prostate," read a statement on the club's website.

"The future examination will allow us to decide which are the steps to follow regarding the treatment."

Berizzo, who guided Celta Vigo to the Europa League semi-finals last season before joining Sevilla on a two-year deal, is expected to undergo treatment at a later date.

Two goals from French striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Pizarro's late strike earned Sevilla a dramatic draw, prevented Liverpool from clinching top spot of Champions League Group E and kept their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

"We had to come out with a different attitude for the fans and for the boss," said midfielder Ever Banega.

"He made us play like that."