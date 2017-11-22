Quiz's share price rises on triple-digit online sales growth

Helen Cahill

Quiz's share price has been boosted this morning after it announced triple-digit sales growth in its online sales, and double-digit growth both in the UK and internationally.

The figures

Group revenue for the six months to 30 September was £56.1m, up 35.2 per cent from £41.5m during the same period a year before. Online revenue soared 204.6 per cent to £13.8m, and international sales jumped 26.1 per cent to £10m. Revenue from Quiz's UK stores and concessions climbed from £28.1m to £32.3m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at £5m, a 7.4 per cent growth year-on-year from £4.7m.

Why it's interesting

Quiz floated on the Alternative Investment Market in July and raised £10.3m for the business. However, at the close yesterday, its share price dipped below the 161p the shares floated at. Today, the news of the financial figures has bumped up Quiz's shares again, and they are now trading at around 166p.

The retailer launched on the stock exchange after the success of online pure-play retailers such as Boohoo and Asos. However, it continues to expand its store portfolio, and is not just an e-commerce retailer. Today, it said it will have opened five new stores and seven concessions by the end of November.

What Quiz said

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quiz, said: "The group's strong performance is a reflection of the growing awareness of the Quiz brand and increasing demand for our products that offer the latest glamorous looks and occasion wear at great value.

"Current trading has remained strong since the period end and, underpinned by our strong collections, the group enters the important Christmas trading period with good momentum. The board remains confident of delivering growth across all channels for the full year."