Surf Air, a subscription based private airline, is coming to London City Airport as it looks to tap into the airport's many business travellers.

From December, the carrier, which launched in the UK in June, will launch a weekday route to Zurich in Switzerland.

Surf Air offers unlimited flights for a monthly subscription fee, allowing travellers to fly in executive aircraft seating up to eight passengers. It gives frequent fliers access to private airplanes and terminals on scheduled flights.

The US firm is moving its UK operations from Luton to London City, and said it had opted for Zurich for its first route, due to high demand from its membership base.

The airline said members save time as flights can be booked via an app, and they only need to show up to the airport 15 minutes before the flight.

Surf Air is also eyeing wider expansion plans, tripling its fleet to expand into new markets early next year. Flights from Zurich to Luxembourg and Munich are planned to get underway in early 2018.

Simon Talling-Smith, chief executive of Surf Air Europe, said “Surf Air’s convenient subscription model and streamlined service better fits the demanding schedules of busy professionals and frequent travellers.

"Surf Air gives them back more time to enjoy their lives instead of queuing and waiting around in airport terminals. Our move to London City Airport is what our members asked for and reflects the demand for a more efficient approach to business travel.”

Last year, more than half of London City passengers were business travellers, and there were over 3,800 business aircraft departures from the airport.

In May, the airport announced a deal with private jet firm GlobeAir, to give the firm's clients the opportunity to land and depart from the airport.

London City's chief commercial officer, Richard Hill, said: "The Surf Air business model adds an exciting new offer to London City Airport's time-poor business travellers, to complement our extensive airline network."

Hill added that customers will be able to use the facilities at the airport's private jet centre, "offering luxury, speed and convenience".

London City is also plotting expansion, with a £400m development programme due to be completed in 2021. The improvements will mean another two million passengers will be able to use the airport by 2025, adding 30,000 more flights a year.

