Caitlin Morrison

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in the south east of England today, and poor weather conditions will cause problems for several London transport networks, National Rail has warned.

Between 9am today and 7am tomorrow, gusts of 65 to 70 mph are expected along exposed coasts and over high ground such as the mountains of Wales, the moors of south west England and the Pennines, according to the Met Office, which added that gusts of 50 mph are likely more widely.

"Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far south east of England around dawn on Thursday," the forecaster said. "Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions."

National Rail said Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services will be affected by high winds and rain this evening.

"Throughout the day operators working with Network Rail to respond to changes in conditions," the rail operator said.

"Further information about the impact of the weather today will be provided later this morning however, delays and alterations to the train service should be expected. Please ensure you check before you travel especially if you intend to travel after 20:00 this evening."

Meanwhile, high winds have been forecast for parts of the South Western Railway network tonight, and as a result trains are expected to run at a reduced speed.

Train services running across the whole South Western Railway network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised, National Rail said.