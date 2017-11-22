Rebecca Smith

The Elizabeth Line could get its first strike before it is fully up and running.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced today that it will ballot a group of staff for industrial action on Crossrail over a pay dispute.

The RMT said works train controller members working for VGC based at Plumstead Depot had recently submitted a collective grievance and held discussions with management regarding their rate of pay, which the union said is approximately half that of other grades.

The RMT said that because of the firm's refusal to resolve the issue, a row has erupted, with the union starting a ballot for industrial action.

Mick Cash, RMT's general secretary, said: "RMT members working for VGC out of Plumstead on the Crossrail project are standing up for fairness and workplace justice and the union is backing them to the hilt.

"RMT will not tolerate a situation where members working on the prestigious and expensive Crossrail operation are getting a raw deal on pay compared to other grades.



“The union remains available for talks.”

Transport for London and VGC have been approached for comment.

The £14.8bn rail project is due to be fully open by December 2019, when it will be known as the Elizabeth Line.

The first new Elizabeth Line train entered passenger service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield in June, and while the rollout of new trains has been slower than originally anticipated, Crossrail remains on track to hit his key milestones.

The next step will see TfL Rail taking over the Heathrow to Paddington service in May 2018.

