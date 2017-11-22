Wednesday 22 November 2017 7:54am

Severe delays on the Piccadilly line for the third day this week

 
Caitlin Morrison
London blackout causes travel chaos
Piccadilly line services are delayed again (Source: Getty)

Commuters using the Piccadilly line are facing the third day of disruption this week.

There are severe delays on the line between Acton Town and Cockfosters this morning, due to a signal failure at Ravenscourt Park.

Transport for London (TfL) said customers may experience disruption on the rest of the line.

"We apologise to our customers and are working to correct the problem," a TfL spokesperson said.

Today's problems follow delays on the line on both Monday and Tuesday.

