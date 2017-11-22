Severe delays on the Piccadilly line for the third day this week

Caitlin Morrison

Commuters using the Piccadilly line are facing the third day of disruption this week.

There are severe delays on the line between Acton Town and Cockfosters this morning, due to a signal failure at Ravenscourt Park.

Transport for London (TfL) said customers may experience disruption on the rest of the line.

Piccadilly line: Severe delays are occurring between Acton Town and Cockfosters only whilst we repair a signal failure at Ravenscourt Park. Customers may also experience slight disruption on the rest of the line due to this. https://t.co/AWP1jcM1cE — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) November 22, 2017

"We apologise to our customers and are working to correct the problem," a TfL spokesperson said.

Today's problems follow delays on the line on both Monday and Tuesday.