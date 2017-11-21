Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure after his side squandered a three-goal lead during the second half of their Champions League clash with Sevilla to leave Group E wide open.

The Reds were cruising into the tournament’s knockout phase for the first time since 2009 after a first-half double from Roberto Firmino and a Sadio Mane strike, but capitulated in the second period.

Full-back Alberto Moreno conceded a free-kick and penalty against his former side, both of which were converted by Wissam Ben Yedder, before Guido Pizarro poked home deep into injury time to complete Sevilla’s comeback.

“We stopped playing football in the second half,” said Klopp. “We have one real weapon – playing football – and we didn’t do that in the second half before we conceded the second goal.

“It was absolutely okay that we were confident after that first half. It’s obvious what we did. The problem is we stopped playing football. Our main mistake was that for 15 minutes we were passive and were a little bit too deep.

“It feels like we lost but we didn’t lose. There is a game to go and it’s still in our hands but at the moment it feels really bad.”

Despite Liverpool’s their travils Liverpool remain top of Group E, a point clear of second-placed Sevilla, and must avoid defeat when they host Spartak Moscow on 6 December to ensure progression.

Sevilla had not lost at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for more than a year and Liverpool were on course to buck that trend until the dying embers of the clash. Pizarro was Sevilla’s saviour as he netted after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.