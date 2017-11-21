Alys Key

Uber has revealed that hackers gained access to the information of 57m customers late last year.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over as boss this summer, wrote on the company’s website that Uber had failed to notify individuals or regulators at the time of the breach.

Following an investigation into the incident Khosrowshahi said two employees who were responsible for the handling Uber’s response had now left the company.

While the company does not believe any bank details or social security numbers were downloaded, the names and phone numbers of some 57m riders were accessed, as were the license numbers of 600,000 drivers in the US.

Uber is offering to individually notify all the drivers and give them free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” Khosrowshahi wrote. While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes.

"We are changing the way we do business, putting integrity at the core of every decision we make and working hard to earn the trust of our customers."

