Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino declared himself proud after his side sealed top spot in Champions League Group H ahead of last season’s winners Real Madrid after coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund, who needed to win to keep their own qualification hopes alive, took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before Spurs hit back with second-half strikes from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

While the pressure intensified on under-fire Dortmund manager Peter Bosz, Tottenham potentially secured themselves a more comfortable draw and home second leg in the last 16. The victory also enabled them to bounce back from Saturday’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

“We are so happy,” said Pochettino. “To finish top against Real Madrid, Dortmund and Apoel is a massive achievement for the team. I’m very happy and we will share this with the fans. They were fantastic today.

“After the disappointment of Saturday, it is fantastic to feel again the victory and finish top of the table. After Saturday we were ready to compete here in a difficult game against a big team but that is why we are so proud.”

Dortmund took the lead shortly after the half hour mark when a sweeping counter-attack ended with Aubameyang firing low past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris following a clever backheeled flick by Andriy Yarmolenko. The strike was Aubameyang’s 16th goal of the season.

Lloris’s opposite number Roman Burki repelled Eric Dier’s goal-bound header but was rendered helpless when Deli Alli picked out Kane minutes into the second half and the England marksman drilled low into the bottom corner.

Tottenham’s winner arrived with 14 minutes remaining as Alli slalomed his way through two Dortmund defenders and found Son, who casually curled the ball high beyond Burki and into his top corner.