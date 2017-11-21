Ross McLean

Australia

David Warner

Age: 31 Caps: 66

Australia’s vice-captain and a vastly experienced opener who likes to bully bowlers and set the tone for his side with the bat

Cameron Bancroft

Age: 25 Caps: 0

In for the dropped Renshaw. Bound to be nervous in the first few overs and desperate to get through the new ball and settle

Usman Khawaja

Age: 30 Caps: 24

A left-hander who plays the short ball extremely well. Averages close to 64 on home soil and has made some big hundreds

Steve Smith (Captain)

Age: 28 Caps: 56

Outstanding record in recent years. A weird technique and ability to score runs in strange areas makes him hard to bowl to

Peter Handscomb

Age: 26 Caps:10

Impressive run-scorer in his fledgling Test career but a few low scores could turn the tide of his confidence

Shaun Marsh

Age: 34 Caps: 23

Has been around for a while and offers experience. This is his eighth recall and follows a productive time in Sheffield Shield

Tim Paine (Wk)

Age: 32 Caps: 4

Going to be under pressure after his shock call-up but a nothing-to-lose attitude may prove dangerous for England

Mitchell Starc

Age: 27 Caps: 36

Australia’s most dangerous bowler. Left-arm angle makes him tricky to play. Bowls very fast and is one of the world’s best.

Pat Cummins

Age: 24 Caps: 5

Has not played a lot of cricket and no home Tests but took a six-for on his debut. Talented and quick with the ability to bat.

Nathan Lyon

Age: 30 Caps: 69

No Shane Warne. You don’t fear him but he’s steady and chips in with vital wickets. Has more variations than he used to

Josh Hazlewood

Age: 26 Caps: 31

A McGrath-type. Tall, pretty quick and doesn’t seem to bowl bad balls. Hard work for top order but tail won’t fear him as much as Starc and Cummins

England

Alastair Cook

Age: 32 Caps: 147

Has seen both sides of the coin in Australia but knows he can score runs Down Under. Was phenomenal in 2010-11

Mark Stoneman

Age: 30 Caps: 3

Has a very solid technique and is good against fast bowling. Pitches will suit his batting and perfect foil for his partner Cook

James Vince

Age: 26 Caps: 7

Conditions will be to his liking. He is susceptible if ball is moving around but can cash in and score quickly when ball is softer

Joe Root (Captain)

Age: 26 Caps: 60

Would like to see him bat No3. One of the best in the world. Has shown he can adapt to any conditions and be ultra consistent

Dawid Malan

Age: 30 Caps: 5

Likely to be tested with the short ball on Australia’s quicker decks but another who likes the ball coming onto the bat

Moeen Ali

Age: 30 Caps: 44

Will be tested by quick bouncers. Australia will look to attack Moeen's off-spin and take him out of the attack

Jonny Bairstow

Age: 28 Caps: 45

One of the planet’s best currently. His keeping has gone to another level over last year and batting is a model of consistency

Chris Woakes

Age: 28 Caps: 18

Can be England’s most dangerous bowler when he has that extra pace and zip. Strong lower-order batsman as well

Craig Overton

Age: 23 Caps: 0

Fancy him to get nod over Jake Ball for the final seamer slot. Both hit the pitch hard from a height. Overton can bat a bit more

Stuart Broad

Age: 31 Caps: 109

Hugely experienced with a record that speaks for itself. Wasn’t as effective in 2013-14 with the Kookaburra ball. Has point to prove

James Anderson

Age: 35 Caps: 129

Like Broad, no introductions necessary. Impressed during 2010-11 but less so last time out. Unfinished business