Australia
David Warner
Age: 31 Caps: 66
Australia’s vice-captain and a vastly experienced opener who likes to bully bowlers and set the tone for his side with the bat
Cameron Bancroft
Age: 25 Caps: 0
In for the dropped Renshaw. Bound to be nervous in the first few overs and desperate to get through the new ball and settle
Usman Khawaja
Age: 30 Caps: 24
A left-hander who plays the short ball extremely well. Averages close to 64 on home soil and has made some big hundreds
Steve Smith (Captain)
Age: 28 Caps: 56
Outstanding record in recent years. A weird technique and ability to score runs in strange areas makes him hard to bowl to
Peter Handscomb
Age: 26 Caps:10
Impressive run-scorer in his fledgling Test career but a few low scores could turn the tide of his confidence
Shaun Marsh
Age: 34 Caps: 23
Has been around for a while and offers experience. This is his eighth recall and follows a productive time in Sheffield Shield
Tim Paine (Wk)
Age: 32 Caps: 4
Going to be under pressure after his shock call-up but a nothing-to-lose attitude may prove dangerous for England
Mitchell Starc
Age: 27 Caps: 36
Australia’s most dangerous bowler. Left-arm angle makes him tricky to play. Bowls very fast and is one of the world’s best.
Pat Cummins
Age: 24 Caps: 5
Has not played a lot of cricket and no home Tests but took a six-for on his debut. Talented and quick with the ability to bat.
Nathan Lyon
Age: 30 Caps: 69
No Shane Warne. You don’t fear him but he’s steady and chips in with vital wickets. Has more variations than he used to
Josh Hazlewood
Age: 26 Caps: 31
A McGrath-type. Tall, pretty quick and doesn’t seem to bowl bad balls. Hard work for top order but tail won’t fear him as much as Starc and Cummins
England
Alastair Cook
Age: 32 Caps: 147
Has seen both sides of the coin in Australia but knows he can score runs Down Under. Was phenomenal in 2010-11
Mark Stoneman
Age: 30 Caps: 3
Has a very solid technique and is good against fast bowling. Pitches will suit his batting and perfect foil for his partner Cook
James Vince
Age: 26 Caps: 7
Conditions will be to his liking. He is susceptible if ball is moving around but can cash in and score quickly when ball is softer
Joe Root (Captain)
Age: 26 Caps: 60
Would like to see him bat No3. One of the best in the world. Has shown he can adapt to any conditions and be ultra consistent
Dawid Malan
Age: 30 Caps: 5
Likely to be tested with the short ball on Australia’s quicker decks but another who likes the ball coming onto the bat
Moeen Ali
Age: 30 Caps: 44
Will be tested by quick bouncers. Australia will look to attack Moeen's off-spin and take him out of the attack
Jonny Bairstow
Age: 28 Caps: 45
One of the planet’s best currently. His keeping has gone to another level over last year and batting is a model of consistency
Chris Woakes
Age: 28 Caps: 18
Can be England’s most dangerous bowler when he has that extra pace and zip. Strong lower-order batsman as well
Craig Overton
Age: 23 Caps: 0
Fancy him to get nod over Jake Ball for the final seamer slot. Both hit the pitch hard from a height. Overton can bat a bit more
Stuart Broad
Age: 31 Caps: 109
Hugely experienced with a record that speaks for itself. Wasn’t as effective in 2013-14 with the Kookaburra ball. Has point to prove
James Anderson
Age: 35 Caps: 129
Like Broad, no introductions necessary. Impressed during 2010-11 but less so last time out. Unfinished business