Alys Key

The UK’s employers could be facing a shortage of temporary workers, particular pressure on London.

The proportion of employers surveyed by the REC who expect a shortage of appropriate candidates for temporary roles has doubled to 40 per cent since this time last year.

This comes as over half (52 per cent) of employers in London agree that temporary workers are crucial for managing uncertainty.

Agencies providing workers on short-term contracts also appeared to be offering less qualified candidates. The average satisfaction rate slipped to 69 per cent from 73 per cent, while in London it was even lower at 64 per cent.

“At the moment, businesses are still planning to hire – something which is not very easy as the pool of available workers is shrinking,” said REC chief executive Kevin Green.

He added: “We don’t know how Brexit negotiations will move forward and what this will mean for EU workers here and for UK trade. Bearing this in mind, it is not surprising that a higher number of UK employers still think that the UK economy is deteriorating rather than improving.”