Emma Haslett

Shed Simove is an expert at taking an idea and running with it: he is the man behind the Flying F**k and the Rambant Rabbi, and has even created a bestseller out of a book containing 250 blank pages.

He joined us to explain why no idea is a bad idea - and why the only barrier to creativity is yourself.

NB. this is a decidedly not safe for work episode, with swearing from the very beginning.

If you like this week's episode, please subscribe and give us a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps other people to find the podcast.

With thanks to Huckletree and White City Place.

Read more: Unregulated podcast: Leaving the music business for mortgages