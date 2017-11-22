Today's City Moves cover payments services, background checking and legal eagles.

RationalFX

Leading UK foreign exchange and international payments provider RationalFX has appointed Chris Humphrey as the company’s chief executive. Co-founder Paresh Davdra is stepping down from the role to focus on his role as CEO of RationalFX’s sister-brand Xendpay. Chris is an accomplished foreign exchange professional with years of experience working in the financial sector. His career has been a stratospheric rise through the industry. He rose to prominence as managing director of the OzForex Group’s UK subsidiary, where as a key part of the company’s leadership and executive team, he was able to grow the business from a start-up operation, through a period of private equity ownership, to a successful IPO. Chris joined RationalFX in 2015 as chief operating officer, and was responsible for growth and scalability for the company.

ClearStar

ClearStar, the technology and service provider to the background check industry, has appointed Robert Martin as vice president of sales and business development. He joins the company from First Advantage, a global screening provider and Symphony Technology Group, where he was senior vice president account management. The role has been created to meet the higher level of demand for ClearStar’s solutions, and Robert will be responsible for leading the company’s sales and business development activities with a primary focus on direct services. Robert brings to ClearStar more than 25 years of experience in sales and business development in the human capital management and background screening industries.

Boodle Hatfield

Law firm Boodle Hatfield has promoted Rudy Capildeo to partner. Rudy joined Boodle Hatfield in August 2016 from Goodman Derrick, and is now recognised as one the UK’s leading lawyers focused on the corporate and commercial aspects of the art and classic car markets. The UK art market is the second largest market behind the US and there are very few specialist art lawyers in London and this area of the law has seen a rapid growth in recent years. The addition of Rudy’s non-contentious practice has bolstered Boodle Hatfield’s reputation in this market, with The Legal 500, an international buyers’ guide to legal services, ranking the firm as a “tier 1, all-service art law firm”. His clients include artists and their estates, auction houses, collectors and family offices, private galleries and dealers, museums, foundations and philanthropists, financiers and investors and clients with interests in wine, classic cars and other luxury assets.

