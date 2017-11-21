Another nightmare rush hour with suspensions and delays on three Tube lines

Emma Haslett

Commuters faced yet another chaotic rush hour, as three Tube lines were hit by suspensions and delays following a signal failure.

The Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan Lines were all hit by severe delays, while the Metropolitan Line was suspended between Baker Street and Aldgate and the Circle Line had no service anticlockwise, and had severe delays to the rest of the line.

No service anticlockwise only, while we fix a signal failure at Kings Cross. Severe delays on the rest of the line. — Circle line (@circleline) November 21, 2017

Transport for London (TfL) said passengers' tickets will be accepted on London buses within zone one.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they’re experiencing at the moment, which is due to a signal failure at King’s Cross.

"Our engineers were on site immediately and worked hard to fix the problem as quickly as possible. We appreciate that delays are tiresome and our customers deserve better – this is why we’re investing over £5bn to upgrade and improve these.

"From as early as next year customers will benefit from a more frequent and reliable service, shorter waiting times and a massive boost in capacity on the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines.”



Meanwhile, the London Overground is part-suspended for two months between Gospel Oak and Barking as the line undergoes upgrade works to allow for new, longer trains.

The delays follow disruption to the Central, District and Piccadilly Lines this morning, after a faulty train and a track fault. Passengers at Finsbury Park were faced with crowd control measures as the station became overcrowded.

Yesterday evening two lines were beset by delays.