Frank Dalleres

Everton striker Oumar Niasse could become the first Premier League player to receive retrospective punishment for diving after he was charged with simulation on Tuesday.

Niasse faces a two-match ban after being accused of deceiving referee Anthony Taylor by diving for a penalty in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Taylor awarded a spot-kick in the fifth minute when the Senegal international, 27, tumbled under a challenge from Palace defender Scott Dann and Leighton Baines equalised for Everton.

Read more: Footballers' dives: Players to get bans for feigning fouls

Niasse is the first player in the English top-flight to be charged under new Football Association rules introduced this season designed to crack down on cheating.

Players can only be charged if there is “clear and overwhelming evidence” that they committed a dive that led to a penalty or a red card – and only when a three-man panel made up of former referees, managers and players agrees unanimously that an offence has been committed.

Forward Shaun Miller of League Two Carlisle became the first player in the lower divisions to receive a ban for simulation last month, despite denying the FA charge.

Bristol City defender Bailey Wright has just completed a two-game suspension after he was found to have feigned injury to get Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara dismissed.

Read more: Trevor Steven: Why Unsworth is the man to turn Everton around