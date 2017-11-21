Say what? The UK's biggest water companies still use dowsing rods

Emma Haslett

We may live in an age of driverless cars and super-fast broadband, but it turns out some of Britain's largest utility companies still have a determinedly old-school way to find water: dowsing.

The technique, invented almost 500 years ago, involves using a v-shaped rod and the mystical power of the human mind to detect underground water (although the British Society of Dowsers says angle rods, a wand or a pendulum can also be used). When a dowser walks over hidden water, the rods are said to magically cross or point at the spot where the water runs under the ground.

But in a Medium post, Oxford evolutionary biologist Sally Le Page revealed most UK water companies - including FTSE 100-listed Severn Trent and United Utilities - still use the practice.

Indeed, a majority of UK water giants confirmed on Twitter that some of their technicians used it.

Le Page said she had been alerted to the fact the technique was still in use when her parents tried to install a new water pipe.

[It] required knowing where the existing mains water pipes were underground. After calling out a technician from Severn Trent, the water company that services the whole of the Midlands, my parents couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the man from Severn Trent slowly walking around holding two “bent tent pegs” to locate the pipe.

A spokesperson from the company confirmed her parents hadn't been imagining it (although a spokesperson for the company could not be reached by City A.M. this afternoon):

We've found that some of the older methods are just as effective than the new ones, but we do use drones as well, and now satellites. You can find more information here: https://t.co/zQKlQGl6no — Severn Trent (@stwater) November 20, 2017

While Northern Ireland Water and Wessex Water said their technicians don't use dowsing, spokespeople for United Utilities, Southern Water, Anglian Water and Yorkshire Water confirmed they do when they were contacted by City A.M.. However, they all took pains to point out it is not a technique their technicians rely on - they tend to use modern methods first.

Still. "[Some] 450 years and the development of the scientific method later, and we understand that this phenomenon is caused by the ‘ideomotor effect’, the same effect that makes the glass on a Ouija board move without anyone pushing it," Le Page added. It seems there is room for superstition in business after all...

