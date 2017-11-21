Joe Hall

A football player transfer platform co-founded by former Real Madrid director Jose Ramon Capdevila today launched a £500,000 fundraise to globalise its business.

Player LENS is a UK-based platform, co-founded by Capdevila and former Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley director Lee Hemmings, that aims to democratise the complex global transfer market.

The platform exists as a one-stop shop club executives operating in the transfer market by providing them with an exhaustive database of players and their statistics.

Rather than relying on what it describes as "agents and ad-hoc inter-club conversations" Player LENS, which has a pre-money valuation of £6m, aims to provide a more streamlined and transparent platform for clubs to interact with one another.

"In my previous role it became clear that there had to be a simpler way of conducting business that could both increase opportunities and decrease costs," said Capdevila.

"In Player Lens I believe we have created just that."

The fundraise is being conducted with former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton's private equity firm Sports Investment Partners.

"We are delighted to be taking an active role in assisting Player Lens," said Sir Martin.

"Their technology brings innovation to an area of the football business that has needed simplification and shows what fresh thinking can achieve. With over 100 clubs having engaged Player Lens, populating 100s of players who have been made available for loan or transfer and transactions spanning multiple countries and continents, we believe this is just the start."