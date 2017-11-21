Rebecca Smith

British firms are being "excluded" from bidding for lucrative space contracts due to concerns over Brexit, aerospace bosses said today.

The President-Elect of the Royal Aeronautical Society, Simon Henley, said to MPs today that companies had told the body they were losing out.

He gave the example of the Galileo programme, Europe's global navigation satellite system being created through the European Space Agency and the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency, saying UK firms had been "very successful up to date" with regards to work on it.

"But we have had companies now reporting to us that they are being excluded from bidding for contracts on Galileo," he told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee for a discussion of Brexit implications for the aerospace industry.

"Although membership of the European Space Agency is not part of the EU discussions, because it's not an EU body, many of the contracts, including Galileo are EU funded," he added.

And it's a requirement that the companies that participate and get funding for there and bid for contracts, are part of an EU country, and so we're already seeing contracts being turned away from UK industry because of the uncertainty.

The space industry is worth around £14bn to the UK, with around 40,000 direct employees.

Paul Everitt, the chief executive of trade body ADS, said there had been fast growth in the sector because demand for satellites is increasingly quite significantly.

He said that businesses working on space projects, "have to specifically indicate where they would locate their supply chains" post-March 2019 in order to bid for work.

Everitt added that UK firms which have done "extremely well" from space programmes, are "having to make decisions, or give indications, of where they're going to reallocate that work in the event that we leave the European Union in March 2019".

Meanwhile, Airbus UK's senior vice president Katherine Bennett said her firm's main concern was ensuring that its sites remained productive and competitive.

Bennett said "every single site in Airbus, whether it's in the EU, or outside the EU, has to compete for every single piece of investment, and I have to say Brexit puts an extra burden on us".

Everitt said that presently, "everyone's in a bit of a holding pattern, because they are trying to sweat their assets for as long as possible, before they commit to new investment, because they'd like to have an understanding of what the world is going to look like because they'll be making investments that have a 10 to 20 year lifespan".

Research from the UK Space Agency last year found the sector supports £250bn of output across the economy.

The total income of the UK space industry grew to £13.7bn in 2014/15, equivalent to 6.5 per cent of the global space economy in that year.

The government has previously pledged to put Britain at the heart of new space-flight technology.

