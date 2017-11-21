Clydesdale Bank owner announces first dividend as it reveals rising profits

Caitlin Morrison

CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, has reported a rise in profits after cutting costs by seven per cent in the year to 30 September.

The figures

CYBG posted three per cent deposit growth to £27.7bn, along with lending growth of six per cent. This was made up of £23.5bn in mortgage lending, up eight per cent, and core small business lending of £6.8bn, up six per cent compared with the previous year.

The company swung to a profit of £182m, compared with a loss of £164m in 2016.

Why it's interesting

Shares were down 2.39 per cent at the time of writing, despite CYBG unveiling its first statutory profit in more than five years (last year, the challenger bank posted its first pre-tax profit in five years).

However, investors still have a reason to be cheerful today - the group announced its inaugural dividend. CYBG will pay out 1p per share, subject to approval by the company's shareholders.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects the lending market to remain competitive, "especially for home loans", but added that the pipeline in both its mortgage and SME businesses is "strong and supports our plans to deliver continued asset growth".

What CYBG said

"We have delivered a strong performance in 2017 having met all of our targets and recorded our first statutory profit in over five years," said chief executive David Duffy.

"As a result, we are pleased to be recommending an inaugural dividend to our shareholders. This is a good first step in our three-year plan and we remain fully focused on the delivery of our medium-term targets, which factor in our cautious view of the economic outlook.

"We continue to leverage our unique focus in Scotland and the North of England, with our powerful Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank footprint delivering ahead of market growth in both SME and mortgages."