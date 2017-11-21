Oliver Gill

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One today said earnings had once again been boosted by the children's TV megastar.

The firm posted 36 per cent growth in earnings to £51.4m over the six months to the end of September.

Entertainment One's highly profitable family division, within which Peppa Pig is the "principal brand", contributed £38.1m of earnings – up 54 per cent.

Peppa's growth in China rocketed during the six-month period, growing by 700 per cent. Entertainment One admitted such expansion was ahead of its expectations. Support from China's state broadcaster CCTV has helped generate interest. Since launching in the country in October 2015, Peppa has received over 34 billion on-demand views.

Entertainment One chief executive Darren Throop praised a partnership with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider creator, the Mark Gordon Company. The firm's television grew revenues by 17 per cent as a result.

Read more: Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One's asset valuation grows by $2m

He said:

The period ahead is an exciting one. The television business has 82 per cent of the full year’s expected margin already committed or greenlit; the family business is underpinned by an exceptional performance from Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and the film division continues to focus investment on new partnerships to reshape the business.

Total group revenue slipped by one per cent from £401m to £395.7m. While Entertainment One's family generated £62.1m of sales. The firm's film arm is the largest by revenue, with £171.8m of sales during the period.

Shares rose almost three per cent in morning trading.

Read more: Toy company says Teletubby bye-bye to finance director