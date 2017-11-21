Oliver Gill

The UK's top accounting watchdog has been told to get tough on Big Four auditor failings, with an independent review released today urging it to double already record-high fines.

A review of the sanctions handed out by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) concluded large audit firms such be slapped with penalties of up to £10m.

The highest fine ever levied by the FRC is £5.1m, imposed on PwC in August for its audit of fellow auditor RSM Tenon in 2011.

There is currently no monetary limit set.

The review was chaired by former Court of Appeal Judge Sir Christopher Clarke. Its recommendations also included adjusting the settlement discount provisions to encourage faster settlement and greater attention to non-financial penalties.

PwC has twice broken fine records in 2017. In May, it was fined £5m for failings relating to its audit of social housing firm Connaught seven years ago. Prior to that, Deloitte held the unenviable position of being on the receiving end of the highest FRC fine. In November 2016 it was fined £4m in connection with the audit of collapsed aircraft parts wholesaler Aero Inventory.

The review recommended the FRC tribunals – which decide on the level of fines imposed – do not use the last highest benchmark as a guide for penalties.

