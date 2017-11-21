Caitlin Morrison

There is no service on the Piccadilly line this morning due to a track fault at Acton Town.

No service while we fix a fault with the track at Acton Town. Please continue to use alternative routes. Tickets valid on local buses, Heathrow Connect, Greater Anglia and Great Northern.



This morning’s problems follow severe disruption yesterday caused by a faulty track at South Kensington.

Meanwhile, on the District line there is currently no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway, with severe delays on the rest of the line.