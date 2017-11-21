Tuesday 21 November 2017 7:11am

No service on the Piccadilly line due to a fault on the track

 
Caitlin Morrison
Commuter Chaos As RMT Workers Bring London Underground To A Standstill
There is no service on the Piccadilly line this morning due to a track fault at Acton Town.

This morning’s problems follow severe disruption yesterday caused by a faulty track at South Kensington.

Meanwhile, on the District line there is currently no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway, with severe delays on the rest of the line.

