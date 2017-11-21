There is no service on the Piccadilly line this morning due to a track fault at Acton Town.
❗️No service while we fix a fault with the track at Acton Town. Please continue to use alternative routes. Tickets valid on local buses, Heathrow Connect, Greater Anglia and Great Northern.— Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) November 21, 2017
This morning’s problems follow severe disruption yesterday caused by a faulty track at South Kensington.
Meanwhile, on the District line there is currently no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway, with severe delays on the rest of the line.