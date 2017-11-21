Rebecca Smith

Full-year pre-tax profits at EasyJet dropped 17.3 per cent as the airline weathered a currency hit of £101m.

The carrier said its headline profit before tax of £408m for the year ending 30 September, demonstrated the "resilience of EasyJet's business model", with rising revenues reported in Carolyn McCall's final set of results as outgoing chief executive.

The horizon looks brighter for EasyJet too, as several rivals have run into difficulty, with the collapse of Monarch, and Alitalia and Air Berlin's troubles. It said revenue trends for the first quarter have been encouraging, "primarily as a result of some capacity leaving the market".

The figures

Revenue rose 8.1 per cent from the same time last year to £5bn, but pre-tax profits dropped 17.3 per cent to £408m.

The pre-tax profit figure came in after EasyJet said last month that pre-tax profits would be at the upper end of its guidance range, in the range of £405m to £410m, reflecting a "continuing improving revenue performance".

EasyJet also cut its proposed ordinary dividend per share by nearly a quarter to 40.9p, with total basic earnings per share dropping 30 per cent, saying it was in keeping with the firm's increased payout policy of 50 per cent of headline profit after tax.

The airline flew a record 80m passengers over the year, with its highest ever load factor of 92.6 per cent, and grew capacity by 8.5 per cent.

Looking ahead, the airline said forward bookings were ahead of last year at 88 per cent for the first quarter, and it is expecting total headline cost per seat to dip around two per cent over the next year.

Difficulties for rivals Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia have boosted EasyJet's revenue trends for the first quarter. It plans to grow capacity by around six per cent for the 2018 financial year, while revenue per seat growth at constant currency in the first half of the year is expected to be positive "by low to mid-single digits".

Why it's interesting

Earlier this month, the carrier announced Tui's Johan Lundgren will take over in December from McCall when she departs for ITV.

EasyJet also recently secured a €40m deal with Air Berlin for 25 aircraft, which it said it will complete in December. This will see EasyJet employ up to 1,000 Air Berlin crew members, and take over other assets, such as slots.

Today, the airline said it expects to incur headline losses of around £60m on its activities at Berlin Tegel airport in the 2018 financial year, as it kicks off operations in January using wet least aircraft "with initially lower loads and yields".

It is also forecasting £100m in one-off non-headline costs associated with the transaction, reflecting the "parallel ramp up of a dry lease operation, including fleet conversion and staff recruitment and training costs, as well as transaction costs".

Analysts at Goodbody said: "We think this is an important development for the group as it offers a third higher-cost market in which to operate in, with current growth focused around its operations in France and Switzerland."

What the company said

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said:

Our planned approach of achieving number one or two positions at Europe's leading airports, friendly and efficient customer service and a continuous focus on sustainable cost control has put EasyJet at a strategic advantage during a period when there have been bankruptcies and some airlines have struggled operationally. EasyJet's model is resilient and sustainable and we now have a huge amount of positive momentum which will enable the airline to continue to grow profitably.

