Monday 20 November 2017 11:44pm

Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Stoke City 2: Chris Hughton fumes despite Seagulls going five unbeaten

 
Ross McLean
Jose Izquierdo salvaged a point for Brighton with a second-half leveller (Source: Getty)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton fumed at the failure of referee Lee Mason to award his side a penalty as the Seagulls twice came from behind to earn a point against Stoke.

Winger Jose Izquierdo levelled for the second time, cancelling out Kurt Zouma’s header following Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s opener and Pascal Gross’s equaliser. Brighton are now five unbeaten and sit ninth, while Stoke are 15th.

But it was the decision by officials not to award Brighton a penalty for an apparent foul by Ryan Shawcross on Glenn Murray which irritated Hughton.

“When video replays come in it will clear some of these instances up,” he said. “At the moment you’re relying on the referee making a judgement or getting into a position – and if that’s not the case you have two assistants and a fourth official to help.

“I find it difficult to understand how the assistant doesn’t see it the same way I do.”

Hughton admitted he was close to substituting Izquierdo before the club-record signing drilled home to earn Brighton a point.

