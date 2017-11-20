Alys Key

The Lord Mayor of the City of London has announced a shakeup to the usual charity fundraising with new plans to suppor three charities over three years rather than an annual partnership.

Charities Place2Be, OnSide Youth Zones and Samaritans will all benefit and will collaborate with current and future Lord Mayors in a project which aims to make the lives of one million Londoners better.

Over 200 organisations, charities and thought leaders from across the City have helped to identify key issues facing London.

Lord Mayor Charles Bowman said: “This multi-year programme is unique. I am very excited to be the first Lord Mayor involved and I look forward to seeing the positive impact our new partnerships will make."

He added: “All the charities we are supporting are leading on such important causes, helping people locally and nationally, which I will fully support in my year in office.”

