Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the day of reckoning has arrived as his side bid to seal qualification to the Champions League knockout phase when they play Sevilla.

The Reds can reach the competition’s last 16 with victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, while a draw will be sufficient should third-placed Spartak Moscow lose to Group E basement outfit NK Maribor.

“This is the game so far. Facing Sevilla in Seville – a very experienced football team and a good football-playing team. That’s the Champions League, it’s how it should be,” said Klopp, whose team drew 2-2 with Sevilla at Anfield in September.

“I played here with Mainz and Dortmund. The atmosphere depends on the performance of the away team. It’s our job to make the game not that enjoyable. We’re not here to enjoy the atmosphere. We’re here to get a result.”

England midfielder Adam Lallana, who is yet to play a competitive game so far this season after incurring a thigh injury, has been included in the Liverpool squad.