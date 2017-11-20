Monday 20 November 2017 5:56pm

David Haye pledges to fight Tony Bellew next year after freak injury rules him out of December rematch

 
Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
Tony Bellew and David Haye Press Conference
Haye is now set to meet Bellew again in March or May (Source: Getty)

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye has vowed to reschedule his fight with fellow Briton Tony Bellew after pulling out of next month’s planned rematch citing a freak injury.

Bellew’s promoters said Haye had undergone surgery to repair a bicep tear suffered when he slipped on the stairs during a training exercise.

A new date for the bout with fellow WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew – either 24 March or 5 May – is due to be confirmed this week, they added.

Read more: Anthony Joshua wants to fight Joseph Parker next, says Kiwi's promoter

“I am devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed,” said Haye, 37.

“Unfortunately, after a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I’ve done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing, slipped, so instinctively grabbed the bannister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell, in doing so I somehow managed to damage my bicep in the process.

“It’s extremely frustrating that I couldn’t finish 2017 with just my ring performance doing the talking. I look forward to getting back to training and into the ring in early 2018 with excitement and determination.”

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight
Bellew (right) stopped Haye in the 11th round when they met in March (Source: Getty)

Haye and Bellew had been due to meet again at London’s O2 on 17 December, nine months after the latter won their first fight with an 11th-round stoppage.

Bellew’s promoters Matchroom Boxing say original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

Bellew, 34, said: “I’m gutted that the rematch with David has been postponed, both for myself but more for the fans. I’ve had a tough camp with a lot going on in my life but was ready to repeat my win from March.”

Read more: David Haye on why he prefers fighting on free-to-air channels

Related articles

An early Spotify investor has joined David Haye in backing this UK startup
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

David Haye gives the "home of witty banter" the live sport bug
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

A league of his own: Why Joshua has few options for another mega-fight
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff