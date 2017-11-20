Monday 20 November 2017 4:39pm

Manchester City v Feyenoord preview: Phil Foden could make first-team debut, says Pep Guardiola

 
Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
FBL-U17-UC-2017-ENG-ESP
Foden starred as England won the U17 World Cup last month (Source: Getty)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Under-17 World Cup-winner Phil Foden could make his first-team debut in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Feyenoord.

Guardiola is expected to shuffle his pack for the visit of the Dutch team and insists that attacking midfielder Foden, England’s star player as they won the age-group tournament last month, is competing for a place.

“Phil Foden is ready to start a game, Brahim [Diaz] as well,” said the City boss, whose side will clinch top spot in their group if they better the result of Shakhtar Donetsk, who travel to Napoli.

Read more: Young Lions? Southgate's England more youthful than most major nations

“I see them in training, in the World Cup. They are ready. They would not be training with us otherwise. The skills are there. The quality is there. We can help them with the speed [of the game].”

Midfielders Yaya Toure, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, full0back Danilo and defender Eilaquim Mangala are all tipped to start for City, who have won 16 games in a row in all competitions.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero could start, having been rested for Saturday’s win at West Brom, but England centre-back John Stones is likely to be out until January, Guardiola confirmed.

Read more: Cheap goals: Which Premier League side is the best value for money?

Tags

Related articles

Man City and Amazon: Why online video platforms want more sports docs
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Man City report club record revenues of £473.4m
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

Record-breaker Aguero fires Man City into Euro last 16
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff