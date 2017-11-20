Frank Dalleres

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Under-17 World Cup-winner Phil Foden could make his first-team debut in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Feyenoord.

Guardiola is expected to shuffle his pack for the visit of the Dutch team and insists that attacking midfielder Foden, England’s star player as they won the age-group tournament last month, is competing for a place.

“Phil Foden is ready to start a game, Brahim [Diaz] as well,” said the City boss, whose side will clinch top spot in their group if they better the result of Shakhtar Donetsk, who travel to Napoli.

Read more: Young Lions? Southgate's England more youthful than most major nations

“I see them in training, in the World Cup. They are ready. They would not be training with us otherwise. The skills are there. The quality is there. We can help them with the speed [of the game].”

Midfielders Yaya Toure, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, full0back Danilo and defender Eilaquim Mangala are all tipped to start for City, who have won 16 games in a row in all competitions.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero could start, having been rested for Saturday’s win at West Brom, but England centre-back John Stones is likely to be out until January, Guardiola confirmed.

Read more: Cheap goals: Which Premier League side is the best value for money?