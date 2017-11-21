Today's City Moves cover insolvency, classifieds and client relations. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

KPMG

KPMG International, the professional services firm providing audit, tax and advisory services, has appointed Blair Nimmo as global head of insolvency. Blair succeeds Richard Heis who retired from the firm earlier in the year. First joining KPMG in 1991, after training with Cooper and Lybrand’s restructuring practice, Blair has become a trusted adviser to stressed and distressed businesses focusing on solvent turnarounds or insolvent solutions across a wide range of sectors including energy and natural resources, infrastructure and manufacturing, real estate, leisure, as well as football and sporting clubs. In March 2016, he was appointed head of KPMG’s restructuring practice in the UK, a role which he will continue to hold alongside his new global post.

Gumtree

Gumtree, the UK’s largest online classifieds platform, has appointed its UK commercial director, Matt Barham, to the role of general manager. In his new role, effective immediately, Matt will lead Gumtree’s next phase of growth following the introduction of a new business strategy focusing on delivering best-in-class experience in its key verticals. Since joining Gumtree UK’s parent company, Ebay Classifieds Group over six years ago, Matt has been a core member of the Gumtree leadership team during a crucial period of the brand’s exciting evolution. In this time, he has gained deep understanding of the business and the UK market more widely, introducing new commercial initiatives including an auto dealer proposition currently growing at 40 per cent, and established Gumtree as a leading UK publisher in programmatic advertising.

RBC Investor & Treasury Services

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), part of Royal Bank of Canada, has announced the appointment of Pat Sanderson as head of global client coverage in the UK. Pat joins RBC from JP Morgan where he was responsible for investor services sales and strategy for insurance clients. Prior to this, he held sales and product roles with Citi and Deutsche Bank. Before his roles in financial services, Pat had a successful sporting career, captaining the England rugby union team and playing for a host of Premiership teams. Reporting to Richard Street, head of global client coverage for Europe, the Middle East and US, Pat will head RBC I&TS’ client coverage team in the UK, responsible for leading client relationships and growing market share in line with its specialist strategy. Pat’s knowledge of the industry and approach to client solutions aligns with RBC I&TS’ focus on placing the client at the centre of its business.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.