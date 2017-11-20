Monday 20 November 2017 4:28pm

Evening rush hour travel: Delays on the Piccadilly and District Lines

 
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett
The Picadilly and District Lines were both hit by delays (Source: Getty)

There were delays on two London Underground lines today, as the London Overground's two-month part-suspension got underway.

Transport for London (TfL) said the Piccadilly Line had severe delays due to a track fault at South Kensington, while the District Line was hit by minor delays between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway after a signal failure at Acton Town.

Meanwhile, the London Overground was suspended between Gospel Oak and Barking for the third day of a two-month hiatus.

The line will be part-suspended until 14 January while Network Rail upgrades it to enable new, longer trains to run on the line.

The delays follow chaos on the Tube this morning, when the Northern, Piccadilly, Circle and Hammersmith & City Lines were hit, alongside TfL Rail.

Read more: Forget the Night Tube: Night Overground services kick off next month

