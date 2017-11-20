Emma Haslett

There were delays on two London Underground lines today, as the London Overground's two-month part-suspension got underway.

Transport for London (TfL) said the Piccadilly Line had severe delays due to a track fault at South Kensington, while the District Line was hit by minor delays between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway after a signal failure at Acton Town.

Severe delays: due to a track fault at South Kensington. Tickets valid on local buses, Great Northern, Greater Anglia and Great Western Railway. — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile, the London Overground was suspended between Gospel Oak and Barking for the third day of a two-month hiatus.

The line will be part-suspended until 14 January while Network Rail upgrades it to enable new, longer trains to run on the line.

The delays follow chaos on the Tube this morning, when the Northern, Piccadilly, Circle and Hammersmith & City Lines were hit, alongside TfL Rail.

