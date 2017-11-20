Shire has a new CFO

Emma Haslett

Shares in pharmaceutical giant Shire fell in afternoon trading, despite it naming a new chief financial officer.

The company said Thomas Dittrich, currently chief financial officer of engineering and manufacturing company Sulzer, will begin a new role as its finance chief early next year.

Dittrich will join the company's board as an executive member, and become a member of the executive committee.

As well has his time at Sulzer, where he served as interim chief executive in 2015, Dittrich has spent time at Amgen, Dell and Booz & Co.

"Thomas is a talented global executive who will bring to Shire a broad range of experiences from both inside and outside the pharmaceutical industry," said Susan Kilsby, Shire's chairman.

"The board and I look forward to working with him during this transformational time in the company's history."

Shares in the company were down 2.5 per cent at 3,587.5p in mid-afternoon trading.

