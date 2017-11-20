The new Tesla Roadster could be even quicker than first thought

Rebecca Smith

Tesla's highly anticipated unveiling of a new electric truck last week was topped off by the showcase of a new Roadster that does 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

And now, Tesla boss Elon Musk, who promised that the Roadster would be the fastest production car made, has said that's not all. In fact, that is just "the base model performance", suggesting there is room for even higher performance.

Musk said on Twitter yesterday: "There will be a special option package that takes it to the next level."

Should clarify that this is the base model performance. There will be a special option package that takes it to the next level. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2017

No details yet on what the special option package will entail, but Tesla has already said the all-electric supercar, "maximises the potential of aerodynamic engineering - with record-setting performance and efficiency".

And in case you're having trouble imagining just how that will look in real life, here's a clip of the new Roadster in action:

Close up video of Tesla Roadster launching from zero pic.twitter.com/6FziM9M755 — David Hodge (@DavidHodge) November 17, 2017

The car will be available from 2020, with a base price of $200,000 and a base reservation of £50,000.

Tesla's bumper announcements come after some troubles with production of its mass-market Model 3.

The company said earlier this month it will now produce 5,000 of the cars each week by early 2018, instead of by December.

Tesla reported its worst ever quarterly loss at the beginning of the month and has been shelling out in an effort to overcome production bottlenecks on the Model 3 sedan.

Musk said in October Tesla was "deep in production hell" for the Model 3, and then missed its production goal of 1,500 for the month, with just 260 vehicles produced.

However, the firm has also said it understood the issues behind the troubles and there were "no fundamental issues" with the Model 3 production or supply chain.

