Eurotunnel is no more.

The operator of the Channel Tunnel has decided it needed a new name to reflect "the dynamism of connection and change", so it has ditched its old title.

For what, you ask? Getlink.

According to Jacques Gounon, chairman and chief executive of Groupe Eurotunnel: "Getlink is all that is Eurotunnel and more than just Eurotunnel. Originally the promoter of the Channel Tunnel, itself an historic technological achievement, over the past 10 years the group has transformed and is now in perfect shape to take on the challenges of new forms of mobility."

Getlink now leads four brands, including Eurotunnel, rail freight operator Europorte, the electricity connection to France, ElecLink, and railway training centre Ciffco.

Eurotunnel carries high-speed Eurostar trains between London, Paris and Brussels, along with shuttle trains containing cars, coaches and freight trucks.

"The core mission for Getlink is the development and management of safe, modern and environmentally friendly mobility infrastructures, a challenge taken up with success by the 3,300 employees serving more than 20m passengers and thousands of businesses in the United Kingdom, France and across Europe," Gounon added.

The group, which carries more than 20m passengers a year, will retain the same stock market code.

In July, the firm said it remained optimistic for business in the UK as it reiterated a target for underlying profit of €530m for the year.

Eurotunnel's Getlink rename may not be the most exciting news of the year, but there has not been much competition on the new names front.

Last month, Dong Energy opted for Orsted as it looks to focus on renewable energy, while Zoopla had a pretty boring rename back in February, officially changing to ZPG.

And last week, Old Mutual revealed Quilter was the new name of the wealth management arm it is planning to spin off next year.

