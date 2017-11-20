Monday rush hour travel chaos: Delays on Tube, trains and London Overground

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays across London's transport networks today, with disruption on the Tube, London Overground and TfL Rail services.

There are severe delays on the Northern line after an earlier closure between Charing Cross and Kennington southbound due to a signal failure at Kennington.

❗️No service between Charing Cross and Kennington southbound only due to signal failure at Kennington.



There are also severe delays on the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Cockfosters eastbound due to a signal failure at South Kensington.

There are severe delays on the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines between Edgware Road and Hammersmith, due to an earlier faulty train at Paddington station.

There are minor delays on TfL Rail, due to an earlier faulty train at Shenfield. TfL said tickets are valid on London Underground services.

Meanwhile, the London Overground is currently part closed between Gospel Oak and Barking. This closure began on Saturday and will continue until Sunday 14 January.

The closure is happening to allow Network Rail to continue major works to enable new, longer trains to run from spring 2018. Rail replacement bus services will operate.