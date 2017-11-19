Ross McLean

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov claimed the biggest title of his career after defeating David Goffin of Belgium to win the ATP Finals at London’s O2 Arena.

Dimitrov prevailed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first man to win the season-ending tournament on his debut appearance since Spain’s Alex Corretja in 1998. The 26-year-old also scooped £1.9m in prize money.

“It has been a tremendous two weeks for me. It is such an honour to play here. This week has been one of the best I have had,” said Dimitrov, who will end the year at No3 in the world rankings. “I am lost for words.

“David is such a tremendous guy, forget the tennis. He can hit the ball well also so congrats to him. He is one of the most improved players this past week and months. It was an unbelievable effort. I am very proud to play him in the final.”

Sixth seed Dimitrov ended proceedings unbeaten after navigating five group-stage and knockout matches unscathed.

Goffin, meanwhile, who will now turn his attentions to trying to help Belgium to a maiden Davis Cup triumph when they play France in a match which starts in Lille on Friday, said: “It was a special week for me. A week with a lot of emotion and a lot of fatigue. Now I am feeling tired but it was an amazing week.”

Goffin has moved to No7 in the global standings following his exploits in London.