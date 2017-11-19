Courtney Goldsmith

Investors are poised to hit back at oilfield services firm Wood Group over the company's plans to hike its chief executive's pay by 25 per cent, according to reports.

Wood suggested plans to raise Robin Watson's basic salary from £600,000 to £750,000 in a letter to shareholders, the Sunday Times reported. Last year, Watson earned nearly £1.2m, and under the new plans he could make as much as £3.5m.

Although the company's profits have dropped since oil prices crashed in 2014, its recent £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler is set to ramp up annual revenues.

The company argued in favour of the pay rise because of the increased "size and complexity" of the group following the acquisition, but one top 10 investor told the Sunday Times it would reject the pay package.

“The pay package will sit within the median for companies of this size and it is still well below the previous remuneration for Amec Foster Wheeler,” said Wood Group.

Read more: Wood Group bags multi-million dollar UK contract with Total