Easyjet set to land profitable year as boss McCall disembarks

Oliver Gill

Easyjet boss Carolyn McCall will present her final results on Tuesday before bowing out and taking over as ITV chief executive.

The carrier has picked up a €40m (£35.7m) of aircraft and staff from bust rival Air Berlin and eyeing up Alitalia’s assets. Annual figures are expected to have been boosted by the number of passengers packed into Easyjet planes.

In October, Easyjet guided pre-tax profits would be between £410m and £415m.

Meanwhile, McCall is expected to sign-off her seven-year tenure with a £5m pay-off in shares and salary before starting at ITV on 1 January.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said October's trading statement was "pretty cheery". He added that consensus analyst forecasts are for mid-teens growth with pre-tax profit nearer £470m.

