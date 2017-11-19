Alys Key

​London has retained its position as the UK capital of philanthropy, with major donors contributing £9.7bn to a total of £15bn donated over the past decade, a new report has shown.

The latest Coutts Million Pound Donors Report, which tracks charitable donations of more than £1m by individuals, foundations and corporations, found that the total number of large donations made by London-based philanthropists dipped after the financial crisis but has risen consistently since then.

But donations from outside of London are on the rise, with the fastest growth coming from the North East of England. The area with the second highest total of donations was the North West, which contributed £815m.

"A better understanding of the size, source and destination of the biggest gifts is especially useful in a time when the role of philanthropy is widely debated," said the report's co-author Dr Beth Breeze of the Centre for Philanthropy at the University of Kent.

"We began this research project at a time when knowledge of million pound donations was mostly anecdotal. Ten years on we are proud to have created a strong base of knowledge and insight into major donation motivation, which I hope will inspire others to begin or accelerate their philanthropic journey.”​

