Alys Key

Investors will be looking for encouraging signs from holiday operator Thomas Cook this week, especially in demand for Turkey and North Africa.

The travel company, which posts annual results on Wednesday, is expected to report £8.5bn in revenue, up from £7.8bn last year.

In its most recent trading update, the group indicated that demand for Turkey and North Africa was recovering after it resumed offering trips to Tunisia this year for the first time since 38 holidaymakers were killed in a terror attack in 2015.

City observers will be watching whether the trend continues in the full year results.

The company has also added some new routes to its airline operations following the collapse of Monarch. It also recently launched a new airline in Majorca to tackle turbulence in the European short-haul sector.

