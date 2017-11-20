Monday 20 November 2017 12:01am

Firms failing to get to grips with unconscious hiring bias, say headhunters

 
Oliver Gill
Technology is being used to help tackle unconscious bias (Source: Getty)

Over a third of British businesses are failing to properly tackle unconscious bias when hiring new staff.

Some 39 per cent of firms are not training hiring managers in unconscious bias best-practice, headhunter firm Adecco concluded in research released today.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of respondents are not using blind CVs.

“Despite unconscious bias being as big an issue as ever, too many organisations are still not taking active steps to tackle the problem,” said Adecco president of general staffing Alex Fleming.

Training hiring managers in unconscious bias practice and using blind CVs are relatively easy actions for organisations to take, so it’s concerning that their deployment remains relatively low.

However, a fifth (20 per cent) of companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) or technology to help eliminate unconscious bias. A further 25 per cent are not currently using AI or technology but are looking to introduce it as part of the recruitment process.

