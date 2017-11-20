Today's City Moves cover asset management, HR and maritime data. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

London & Capital

London & Capital (L&C), the independently-owned wealth and asset manager, has appointed Kate Miller as head of institutions. She will be based in London, reporting to William Dalziel, partner. In her role, Kate will continue to build L&C’s growing and successful institutional business which has accrued over $1bn of assets under management since 2006. Kate joins L&C, having most recently been a director at P-Solve, an institutional consultant. She was instrumental in setting investment strategy and objectives, strategic asset allocation, conducting manager and fund searches and managing risk on behalf of her clients. Prior to P-Solve, Kate was a consultant and chief operating officer at Meridian Investment Consultancy, advising general captive, mutual, and offshore insurance clients. She is well known in the UK insurance asset management field for her high standards, and her commitment to her clients’ interests.

Mitie Group

Mitie Group has appointed Jo Davis as group human resources director. Based in London, she will join the group, which is the largest facilities management company in the UK, in January 2018. Jo joins from Itsu, the healthy eating retail chain, where she was group HR director. At itsu, Jo led the HR team who were awarded ‘HR Team of the Year’ at this year’s CIPD People Management Awards. She also played a pivotal role in positioning the company as a ‘one to watch’ in The Sunday Times Best Companies survey. Prior to Itsu, Jo held several senior HR roles at Sainsbury’s including HR director of Netto, its discount retailer, and head of people and operations for Asia, based in Shanghai. Before joining Sainsbury’s, Jo worked in financial services at Santander and Kleinwort Benson. Jo has tremendous energy and drive, and will add a fresh voice and valuable transformational experience to the business.

ChartCo

ChartCo, the leading global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, has announced the appointment of Nick Copley as mergers and acquisitions director. ChartCo has quickly grown its market position organically with the introduction of new services and more recently through acquisitions such as digital safety management system company Docmap and shipping tech business Marine Position. Highly experienced in the M&A process, Nick has a background in business services, finance and private equity. At ChartCo he will be seeking to enhance the company's offering with innovative acquisitions that develop advanced, digital based products which will complement ChartCo’s range of services.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.