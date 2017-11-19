Lynsey Barber

How much more will you be paying for a pint? We'll soon find out as chancellor Philip Hammond will unveil new spending powers this week.

What is the Autumn Budget?

This will be Hammond's first Autumn Budget, as the annual Budget announcement has now moved to a new schedule focused on the Autumn, rather than Spring.

He will announce any changes to things like taxes and pensions as well as the economic outlook for the UK.

When and where is the Autumn Budget speech?

On Wednesday 22 November Hammond will make his speech to Parliament, usually from around 12.30pm onwards.

How can I watch it?

The whole thing will be live streamed via parliament.tv, here, including Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQs) which precedes it.

City A.M. will be covering all the latest here in the lead up and on the day.

What will be announced in the Autumn Budget?

This is Budget expected to be the most millennial yet, with (so far anyway) little of the usual talk of pensions and more on getting young people onto the property ladder.

While there have already been some announcements as to what's to come, there is also likely to be more revealed on the day itself - find out more here about predictions and what we might expect.